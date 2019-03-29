|
|
|
Wallace Lillian Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2019 in Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bobbie Wallace, loving mother of Heather and Christine and a devoted grandmother of Tom,
Joseph and Toby.
Funeral to take place on
4th April at 12:30pm in
Lancaster Crematorium.
All family and friends are welcome. Any donations, if so desired,
to Lancaster Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Tel 01524 64650.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More