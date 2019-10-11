Home

Lilian Roberts Notice
ROBERTS née Atkinson
Lilian Formerly of Bulk Road, Lancaster, passed away peacefully at
the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford on the 19th September 2019
aged 95.

Much loved Mum to David, Trish,
Michael and the late Alan.
Cherished Grandma and
Great Grandma, she will be
sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Lilian's funeral Service will be
held at St.Johns Church,
Carterton on Monday
21st October 2019 at 11.30 followed by committal at Kingsdown Crematorium, Swindon.
Family flowers only please.

All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
4 Brize Norton Road,
Carterton, Oxon OX18 3JF.
Tel: 01993 843359.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
