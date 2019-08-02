Home

GRIFFITHS Lilian Mary Peacefully on 29th July, 2019,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Basil, dear mother of Lester and the
late Roger and Bryan and a
loving grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service at
St. Saviour's Church, Aughton,
with cremation at
Beetham Hall Crematorium
to be arranged.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for Defying Dementia and enquiries c/o
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd. Carnforth LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
