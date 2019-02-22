Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30
St Bernadette's R/C Church
Lancaster
ADAMS Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
LILIAN
Aged 90 years.
Who died fortified with Rites of Holy Church on 17th February 2019 at Moorside hall.
The loving wife of the late Jim devoted mum of Christine & Christopher & mother in law. Cherished nana of Amy, Liam, Rachel, Joseph, Lauren,
Erin & great- grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Bernadette's R/C Church, Lancaster on Thursday 28th February at 11.30 am followed by interment at Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Bay Dementia Hub via the funeral director.
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton. LA2 9QZ. 01524 770886
R.I.P.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
