Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
13:00
St Paul's Church
Scotforth, Lancaster
Leslie Helme Notice
HELME Leslie Thomas
(Tom) On 27th September 2019, peacefully in hospital,
aged 95 years.

Loving husband of the late Edith. Devoted dad of June and Lesley. Dear father-in-law of Philip and Patrick. Cherished grandad
and great grandad of all
his grandchildren.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral Service at
St Paul's Church,
Scotforth, Lancaster on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to J N Wilson Funeral Service, 50B Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9LB
Tel: 01524 732301
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
