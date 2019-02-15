|
|
|
BOLTON Leslie Dorothy and family
would like to express
their sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and neighbours who attended
Leslie's funeral service.
Also for the many cards,
flowers and messages of condolence we received
and for all the donations
received for St John Hospice.
Special thank you to
Doctors Mark & Sara Denver, Paula Black, all staff at Meadowside Medical Practice, Castle district nurses,
Acute medical Unit and Ward 22 RLI and all staff/volunteers at the Oak Centre, St Johns Hospice for the devotion care and attention shown to Leslie. Thank you to Preston Ireland Bowker for their efficient, professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More