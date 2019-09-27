|
|
|
WATSON Laurence
"Laurie" of Burton-in-Lonsdale passed away peacefully in The RLI on Tuesday 17th September
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Chris,
dearly loved Dad & Grandad.
Laurie will be sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for Alzheimer's Society & Age Concern Bentham. C/O
B&W funerals,
39 Main Street,
Ingleton,
Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019