Marshall Kenneth
Ken' Alice, Heather, Keith and David would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their lovely cards and messages of sympathy
received at this sad time.
Grateful thanks to everyone for
the generous donations for
Dementia UK.
Dr Fairhurst and colleagues at Dalton Square Practice and all staff at Unique Homecare for caring and supporting Ken.
Special thanks to the
Rev Julie Haworth for the lovely service of Thanks giving and to
The Co-operative Funeralcare for their kind and dignified arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 14, 2019
