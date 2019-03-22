|
|
|
GUY Ken Of Burton-in-Lonsdale, passed away peacefully in Anley Hall nursing home, Settle on Sunday 17th March 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, father of the late Pauline and dear grandad of Darren & Catherine and great grandad
of Jessica.
Ken will be sadly missed
by all family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 1 st April at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are to be shared between
Macmillan Cancer support &
St John's Hospice which may be left at the service or C/O
B&W Funerals 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
