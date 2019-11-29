Home

ROGERSON Keith Sylvester Passed away at St. John's Hospice on 24th November, 2019,
aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of Margaret, dearly loved Dad of Carol, Linda and Tony and loving grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service at Beetham Hall Crematorium to be confirmed. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired
for St. John's Hospice c/o
and enquiries to
Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
