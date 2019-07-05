Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
13:00
Christ Church
Carnforth
Kathleen Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Kathleen (Kathy) On 29th June 2019
peacefully at home
aged 68 years.
Dearly loved wife of Peter
for over 50 years,
much loved mum of Donna, Darren, Andrew, Paul and the
late Mark and a loving granny
and great granny.
Funeral service at
Christ Church, Carnforth on Tuesday, 16th July
at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Carnforth Cemetery.
Enq. Alan M Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth, Lancs. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019
