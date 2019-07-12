|
MARSDEN (née Mayor) Peacefully on 5th July 2019.
Kathleen
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reginald Leo, loving mum of Anthony and Ann, dear mother-in-law to Alison and Brian, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Thursday 18th July
at 11:00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
or British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019