Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Marsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Marsden

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Marsden Notice
MARSDEN (née Mayor) Peacefully on 5th July 2019.
Kathleen
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reginald Leo, loving mum of Anthony and Ann, dear mother-in-law to Alison and Brian, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Thursday 18th July
at 11:00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
or British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.