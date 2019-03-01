|
Kendall On February 15th 2019
at Hillcroft Galgate,
Kathleen, aged 78 years.
Peacefully after a long illness.
She will be sadly missed
by her sons Tony and
Raymond, daughter in law Angie, all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Also brothers Peter, Ron and Ian and sisters in law Maureen,
Ann, Margaret and Sandy and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place, 11.30am, Friday 8th March at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Kathleen to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
