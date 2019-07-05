Home

AKRIGG On 28th June 2019 peacefully in hospital,
Kathleen
aged 86 years
of Carnforth.
Much loved wife of John, loving mum of John and Diane. Grandma of Amy, Emma, Luke, Sam and Tom.
The Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church, Carnforth, on Monday 15th July 2019 at 1 pm followed by committal at
Carnforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired, please contact
J N Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street,
Carnforth. LA5 9LB
Tel 01524 732301
for details.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019
