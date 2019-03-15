|
SIDWELL Justin Departed this world courageously on 2nd March, 2019, aged 28 years.
Beloved son of Cindy and Robert, loving grandson of John and
the late Iris, loved by family
and friends.
You are our whole world and will live on in our hearts.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Justin's memory
to Samaritans.
Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 2.30pm on Monday 25th March.
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster.
Tel 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
