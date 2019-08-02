|
HESFORD Peacefully on
18th July 2019
June
aged 84 years
Dearly loved mother to
Ian and Michael,
cherished grandmother of
Kara and Holly,
loving great grandmother to Jordan and a dear sister to Susan.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral Service and
Committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 1:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019