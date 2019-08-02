Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
June Hesford Notice
HESFORD Peacefully on
18th July 2019
June
aged 84 years
Dearly loved mother to
Ian and Michael,
cherished grandmother of
Kara and Holly,
loving great grandmother to Jordan and a dear sister to Susan.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral Service and
Committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 1:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
