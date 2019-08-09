|
Dent (Nee Cranfield) On Saturday 20th July 2019 at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
June Norma
aged 80 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Tony Dent, much loved sister of the late Lionel and Tony, sister in law of Margaret, and auntie of Paul and Samantha, and partner of Peter.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Bolton-le-sands on Monday 12th August 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment in the church yard. Donations in June's memory are for The British Heart Foundation c/o funeral directors.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019