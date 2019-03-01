|
TOGNERI Fortified with the rites of
the Holy Catholic Church
Julian
Who passed peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 23 February, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving dad to Julie, Debbie & Emmie. Grandad to Andrew, Christopher and Rebecca.
Brother to Alba and great granddad to Brooke.
Funeral service on Wednesday
6th March at 3.30 pm at St Marys Church followed by committal at Lancaster Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for the benefit of St Johns Hospice
Enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare Westgate tel. 832365
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
