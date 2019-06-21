|
|
|
WILSON JOYCE On 13th June in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Gordon,
very dear mother of Graham, Robert, Sarah and Helen,
mother in law of Beverley, Debbie, David and Antony and a much loved grandma of Laura, Melissa, Ellie, Rhianna and Amelia.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th June at 11.00a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More