Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Wilson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Wilson Notice
WILSON JOYCE On 13th June in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Carnforth
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Gordon,
very dear mother of Graham, Robert, Sarah and Helen,
mother in law of Beverley, Debbie, David and Antony and a much loved grandma of Laura, Melissa, Ellie, Rhianna and Amelia.
Her funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th June at 11.00a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.