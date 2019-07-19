Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Joyce Smith Notice
SMITH Joyce Karen and Lesley would sincerely like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during the sad loss
of their mum.
Special thanks also to the team at Laurel Bank Care Home for all their support and kindness,
Dr Smith, Dr Rowlinson and the team at Acute Medical unit, R.L.I for looking after mum,
Rev Rebecca Aechtner for her kind words and comforting service and Preston Ireland Bowker for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019
