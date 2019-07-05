Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
15:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Joyce Smith Notice
SMITH On Wednesday 26th June 2019, peacefully in
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Joyce
aged 87 years.
Dear wife of the late David and loving mum of Karen and Lesley.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX, Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 5, 2019
