|
|
|
CLARKE Passed away peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Morecambe, surrounded
by her Family.
JOYCE
Loving Wife of Ron, Mother to Sue, Ian & Neil, a loving Nana to her many Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed, now at peace.
The Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019