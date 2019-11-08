Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Clarke

Notice Condolences

Joyce Clarke Notice
CLARKE Passed away peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Morecambe, surrounded
by her Family.
JOYCE
Loving Wife of Ron, Mother to Sue, Ian & Neil, a loving Nana to her many Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
Sadly missed, now at peace.
The Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -