HORROCKS Passed away on
Thursday 21st February 2019
Joy
Aged 71 years.
The much loved wife of the
late Bob and sister of Anne.
Special mum of Gary, Claire & Gill and loving nan to Connor,
Hannah & Rhia.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 3.30pm.
Bright coloured clothing welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations
if desired to Dementia UK
via the funeral director.
Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton, LA2 9QZ. Tel 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
