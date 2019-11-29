Home

Joseph Coates Notice
COATES Joseph Harry (Formerly of Windermere Road, Lancaster)
On 25th November peacefully in The Sands Care Home, aged 82 years. The much loved father of Collin, Ian, Angela, Bryan, Tracey, Rebecca and the late Heather, and a dear father in law, grandad, great-grandad and friend to many. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday,
2nd December, at 10.30a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
