WILKINSON John On 21st June peacefully in hospital, aged 83 years. The beloved husband of the late Veronica, step father of the late Julie, much loved grandad of Amie and Jamie, loving great grandad of Eleanor, Maggie, Julietta and Isla and uncle to
James, Beverley and Richard.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium, on Monday, 1st July at 10.30a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Cancer Care
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD, Tel - 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019