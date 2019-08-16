Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
SPEAK John Michael On the 7th August 2019,
peacefully at St. John's Hospice, aged 52 years.
Beloved son of Graham Speak and Sheila Gunson, loving brother to Angela, Kirsteen, Carolyn and Samantha, and uncle to his nephews and niece.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 19th August at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for St. John's Hospice c/o Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ, Tel. 01539563108
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
