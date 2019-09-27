|
MACE John Roger
(Roger) Peacefully on
Friday, 20th September 2019 at
St. John's Hospice, Lancaster, surrounded by his family,
aged 75 years.
Hon. Alderman and former Mayor of Lancaster. Dearly loved husband of Joyce and much loved father of Jonathan, Elizabeth and Thomas. Funeral service at Lancaster Priory Church followed by interment at Carnforth Cemetery to be arranged.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in his memory,
if desired, for St. John's Hospice may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048 to whom enquiries can be made.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019