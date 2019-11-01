|
MILLBURN John William Passed away 28th October at St. John's Hospice aged 69 years.
Loving husband of Janice,
dearly loved son of Bill and Ellen, brother of Pauline and Bert. Special loving uncle and proud grandpa of Inez and Jasmine, beloved step father and father in law to Bryson and Susan.
Funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
7th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX
tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019