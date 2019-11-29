|
|
|
KENNY John Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of John,
who died fortified with the
Rites of Holy Church in
Hillcroft Nursing Home on
20th November, aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Shirley,
very dear father of Jane and
the late Paul and a much
loved grandpa of Amy. R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be held
in St. Mary's Church on
Monday, 2nd December
at 12.00pm, followed by
committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Defying Dementia
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019