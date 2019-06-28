Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
14:00
St. Luke's Church
Skerton
John Holroyd Notice
HOLROYD On Saturday 22nd June 2019,
peacefully at home with
his family around him
John
Aged 95 years.
Dear husband of the late Joan, loving father of Tony, Susan, Louise, Raymond, Kathleen, Julie and the late Billy and Peter, father-in-law
of Andrew, Joe, Kay, Brenda
and Aaron, a cherished uncle
and a much loved grandad, great grandad and great great grandad.
'Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.'
The funeral service will take place at St. Luke's Church, Skerton on Wednesday 3rd July at 2.00pm followed by interment
in Skerton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019
