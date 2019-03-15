Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hall

Notice Condolences

John Hall Notice
HALL On 10th March 2019 peacefully in Bowerswood,
John James (Jack)
aged 93 years
of Forton.
The dearly loved husband of Amy and a loving Father, Father-in-Law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
Funeral service will take place at
St James Church, Shireshead, followed by interment at St Paul's Church Yard, on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.00 am.
Donations in memory of Jack may be given to St John's Hospice or Garstang District Nurses.
c/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.