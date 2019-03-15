|
|
|
HALL On 10th March 2019 peacefully in Bowerswood,
John James (Jack)
aged 93 years
of Forton.
The dearly loved husband of Amy and a loving Father, Father-in-Law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
Funeral service will take place at
St James Church, Shireshead, followed by interment at St Paul's Church Yard, on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.00 am.
Donations in memory of Jack may be given to St John's Hospice or Garstang District Nurses.
c/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
