CATON On 19th June 2019 peacefully in Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton
John Henry (Harry)
Aged 90 years
Of Lancaster.
The dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy Mary Caton, loving father of Vanessa and John and a devoted grandad, great grandad and father in law.
Funeral service at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in the cemetery will take place on Thursday 4th July 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Harry may be given to
Cancer Care.
C/O and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019