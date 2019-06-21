|
|
|
Baines John Richard Passed away on Wednesday 12th June at
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 84 years.
A loving husband to Joan,
devoted dad to Nick, Simon, Sally and Abigail and a treasured grandad to 9 grandchildren
and great grandad to
4 great grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place on Monday 24th June, 3.30pm at Beetham Crematorium.
Wake to follow at Longlands Hotel.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be collected for the Alzheimers Society at the service or c/o and enquiries to
Alan M Fawcett,
120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth LA5 9LS,
Tel: 01524 733048.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
