|
|
|
Connerton Joe On 6th October 2019
our lives were shattered at the passing of our Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and dear friend.
Joe, aged 79 years.
For those wishing to pay their respects please be advised:
Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on
Monday 14th October at 10.30am.
Afterwards to Gordan Sports and Social Club, Morecambe.
Family flowers only.
Any donations will be divided between St John's Hospice and Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019