Joan Smith

Notice Condolences

Joan Smith Notice
Smith Joan Passed away at home
surrounded by family on
8th June 2019, aged 84 years.
Joan
Dearly loved wife of the late Tony, mother of Stephen, Ian, the
late Philip and Caroline.
A wonderful mother in law,
nanna and great nanna.
Funeral Service to take place Friday 21st June, 2019 at 13:30pm, at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Joan to Dementia UK.
Further enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, Tel 01524 410292
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
