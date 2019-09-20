Home

Joan Cornthwaite

Notice Condolences

Joan Cornthwaite Notice
CORNTHWAITE (née Chapman)
Joan Of Slatenber House, Ingleton passed away peacefully in
Anley Hall, Settle on
Monday 9th September
aged 76 years.
A much loved mother, grandma, nanna, sister and aunt, Joan will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Ingleton on Monday 23rd September at 11am, followed by interment in
St Leonard's Churchyard,
Chapel-le-Dale.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are to be shared between Macmillan Nurses and St Leonard's Church.
C/O B&W funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
