CORNTHWAITE (née Chapman)
Joan Of Slatenber House, Ingleton passed away peacefully in
Anley Hall, Settle on
Monday 9th September
aged 76 years.
A much loved mother, grandma, nanna, sister and aunt, Joan will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Ingleton on Monday 23rd September at 11am, followed by interment in
St Leonard's Churchyard,
Chapel-le-Dale.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are to be shared between Macmillan Nurses and St Leonard's Church.
C/O B&W funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
