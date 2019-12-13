|
|
|
BRADLEY Joan On Thursday 5th December at Chirnside House, Lancaster,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sam, mother to Robert and Stephen, mother-in-law to Jane and Joan, granny to Neil and Hazel
and great-granny to Sam,
Jack and Niamh.
Funeral service to be held
at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel; 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019