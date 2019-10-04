Home

Jim Tymon

Notice Condolences

Jim Tymon Notice
Tymon On 27th September 2019 in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,

Jim,
aged 80 years,
of Lancaster.

The dearly loved husband of Anne and a much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 11th October at 1.30pm. Donations, if desired, to
The British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX, Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
