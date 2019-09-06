Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30
Whittle Methodist Church
ATKINSON On 24th August 2019
peacefully in hospital
Jim
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Betty (dec),
loving father of Peter and David,
much loved father-in-law
to Julie and Claire,
beloved grandad of Lee,
Kelly, Joseph and Benjamin
and a close friend to Dorothy.
Funeral Service to be held
at Whittle Methodist Church on
Friday 13th September at
12:30pm followed by committal
at Pleasington Crematorium,
Blackburn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
