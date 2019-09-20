|
NORTH Jerry It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry announces
his sudden passing,
on Tuesday 10th September, 2019,
at the age of 65 years.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jessica and Josh and all of his family and friends.
A Funeral Service in memory of Jerry will be held on Tuesday
24th September, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.,
at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Jerry are welcome on the day and will benefit "Blue Ribbon Foundation".
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019