Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
Beetham Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenifer McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenifer McIntyre

Notice Condolences

Jenifer McIntyre Notice
McINTYRE
Jenifer (Jen) Passed away peacefully on
Friday, 6th September 2019 at
St. John's Hospice, aged 77 years.
Dear mum of Kate, Rodger
and Andrew (Jones).
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday, 20th September at 11 a.m.
Jen's request was
"wear bright colours".
Donations, if desired, for
St. John's Hospice or
Labrador Rescue N.W. may be sent
c/o Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel.01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.