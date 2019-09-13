|
|
|
McINTYRE
Jenifer (Jen) Passed away peacefully on
Friday, 6th September 2019 at
St. John's Hospice, aged 77 years.
Dear mum of Kate, Rodger
and Andrew (Jones).
Funeral service at
Beetham Hall Crematorium on Friday, 20th September at 11 a.m.
Jen's request was
"wear bright colours".
Donations, if desired, for
St. John's Hospice or
Labrador Rescue N.W. may be sent
c/o Alan M. Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel.01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019