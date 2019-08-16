|
|
|
JONES Jean
(Née Martin) Aged 87 years.
Fell asleep on 9th August 2019
with Teddy by her side.
Loving Wife of Teddy,
Mum of Susan & Grandma
of Peter and Daniel.
Private burial at Lancaster
Top Cemetery on Wednesday
21st August at 11am followed
by a celebration of life service
at The Victoria Institute,
Caton at 12.30pm.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn
Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small
Funerals, Ascension House,
Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019