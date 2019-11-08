|
|
|
HUTTON (Formerly Potter,
née Wilson)
Jean Doreen On 29th October peacefully
in hospital, aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bill Hutton, much loved mum of David and Julie, loving nanna of Rachel & Matthew, a great-nanna of Brooklyn, Summer & Freddy
and a very dear sister.
Her funeral service will take place
at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday,
8th November at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be used for a lasting tribute to Jean
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019