FLYNN Jean The family of the late Jean Flynn would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, messages of sympathy and donations received during their recent sad loss. Our sincere thanks to the District Nurses, Coastal Care and Glen Care Home, for the kindness and respect shown to Jean. Special thanks to the Rev. Figg and Janet Thompson for the comforting service and to Steven, J N Wilson Funeral Service for his sensitive and professional handling of the arrangements
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
