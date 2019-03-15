Resources More Obituaries for Jean Barnfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Barnfield

Notice BARNFIELD Jean Ernest and the family of the late Jean Barnfield would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations to St. John's Hospice received during their recent sad bereavement.

Special thanks to the Hospice at Home team and doctors Haslem, Moon, John and Woolley at Queen Square Surgery for their kind dignified and compassionate care and to all Jean's carers during the last four months.

Thanks also to Rev'd Richard Impey for his comforting presence during Jean's last few weeks and for conducting the moving service at St Paul's Church, Scotforth.

We would also like to thank Preston Ireland Bowker for their caring and efficient funeral arrangements and Lancaster Golf Club for their excellent refreshments. Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019