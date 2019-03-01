Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:15
St Paul's Church
Scotforth
Jean Barnfield

Jean Barnfield Notice
BARNFIELD On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at home,
surrounded by her family

Jean
aged 91 years.

The beloved Wife of Ernest,
loving Mother of Susan and Philip and a devoted Nana and
Great Nana.

The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth on Friday 8th March at 12.15pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
St Johns Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.

Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker
20B Queen Street,
Lancaster LA1 1RX,
Telephone: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
