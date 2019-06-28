|
|
|
SANDHAM Janet On 24th June peacefully in hospital after a short illness aged 78 years. The beloved wife of Barry, much loved mum of Caroline, Michelle and Claire and a doting grandma and great-grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday,
4th July at 11.30a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent for Derian House.
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel; 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019