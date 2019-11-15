|
|
|
In Loving
Memory of
JANET BINGHAM Peacefully passed away in Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 4th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Gerry, beloved Mum of Christine, Andrew & Katharine. A very dearly loved Nana
to 6 grandchildren &
2 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 2pm.
The Wake to follow at
The County Hotel, Carnforth.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jan are
to The Guide Dogs for
the Blind Association
c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019