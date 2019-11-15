Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Bingham

Notice Condolences

Janet Bingham Notice
In Loving
Memory of
JANET BINGHAM Peacefully passed away in Royal Lancaster Infirmary on 4th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Gerry, beloved Mum of Christine, Andrew & Katharine. A very dearly loved Nana
to 6 grandchildren &
2 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 2pm.
The Wake to follow at
The County Hotel, Carnforth.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jan are
to The Guide Dogs for
the Blind Association
c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service,
Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -