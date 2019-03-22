Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Jane Brown Notice
BROWN Jane On 16th March in hospital,
aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of Robert,
very dear mother of Jayne, mother in law of Stephen and a much loved grandma of Christopher
and Lynsey.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday,
29th March at 12.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Bay Hospitals Charity
(Ward 36) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
